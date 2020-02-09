Sunday, February 09, 2020
     
'Competitors on field, friends off it': Sachin Tendulkar shares pictures with Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara

Sachin Tendulkar was in Melbourne as the coach of Ponting's XI in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

New Delhi Published on: February 09, 2020 14:39 IST
Many legendary former cricketers came together to play in the Bushfire Cricket Bash on Sunday, which was aimed at raising funds for the Australian bushfire relief. Australian cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Mathew Hayden, Justin Langer, Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds, as well as renowned cricket stars like Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara, among others played in the game.

Ricky Ponting's team won the match by 1 run against Adam Gilchrist's side.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was the coach of Ponting's XI, shared pictures after the match, where he was seen signing the jerseys of Ponting and Lara. The duo, in-turn, also signed Tendulkar's shirt.

Tendulkar shared the picture on his official social media profile.

Sachin Tendulkar is known to have been particularly devastating against the great Australian teams, he had played against in his illustrious career. On Sunday, he donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match.

Tendulkar faced Australia's star all-rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and Annabel Sutherland. He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.

Earlier, Perry threw a challenge to Tendulkar on Saturday via a video message tweeted by the Australian women's team. Tendulkar, in turn, accepted the challenge.

"Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle," he had said.

(With agency inputs)

