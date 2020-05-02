Rohit, Shami believe players need to spend time at NCA before returning to competitive cricket

Image Source : TWITTER/MDSHAMI11 The duo, during a live chat on Instagram, said that proper training at NCA is necessary before returning to competitive cricket post the pandemic.

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the players are taking it to social media to interact with other cricketers and fans. Rohit Sharma, the vice-captain of India's limited-overs side, conducted one such live-chat session with teammate Mohammed Shami.

The duo said that the players need to be given time to prepare for a return to competitive cricket when the sport finally resumes post the pandemic.

"We should get more time for batting. I was already injured and returned to Mumbai even before you (Shami) came," Rohit said.

"I was injured in February and I have not held a bat since then. I'm guessing it will take two to three months to play. Need to focus on batting skills."

The duo further suggested that the players spend time at National Cricket Academy (NCA) before they get back to playing competitive cricket.

"In Mumbai, I do not think anything will happen, and that's why I will go to Bengaluru for training and batting practice after the lockdown ends," Rohit added.

Shami, menawhile, said, " "I am running on the treadmill so my lower body is taken care of. Then it will take about 10-15 days for getting back in touch as far as our skills are concerned . But yes, batsmen need more time. So after lockdown if they call us to Bengaluru I am ready."

(With inputs from IANS)

