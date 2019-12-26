Image Source : @RISHABHPANT17/TWITTER Rishabh Pant celebrates Christmas with idol MS Dhoni

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant celebrated Christmas with former captain and his cricketing idol MS Dhoni on Wednesday. Pant shared the photo on his social media account with Dhoni and a couple of friends on the auspicious occasion.

Pant took to Twitter and wrote: "Wishing you a #MerryChristmas. May the festive season bring peace, joy and happiness to all."

Wishing you a #MerryChristmas 🎅🏼🥳 May the festive season bring peace, joy and happiness to all. pic.twitter.com/WMPutsitr9 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) December 25, 2019

The young wicketkeeper-batsman featured in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies, which India won by 2-1, and returned to the form with 117 runs in three matches.

However, the 22-year-old was slammed by fans for spilling a few chances in the third and final One-day International against the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday.

"Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach," MSK Prasad told reporters after the Indian team selection for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

On the other hand, the 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he had last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.

He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss.