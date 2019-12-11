Ricky Ponting joins social media, shares training picture with son

Image Source : TWITTER/RICKY PONTING Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting joined social media on Wednesday and shared pictures from the nets with his son.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Wednesday announced his arrival on social media with pictures of him playing with his son.

"A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher," tweeted Ponting with photos of him teaching his son how to hold a bat.

In an Instagram video, his first on the social media platform, the batting great is seen giving underarm throwdowns to his son who is batting at the nets.

Almost all Australian sports stars are active on social media platforms for over a decade with Ponting staying away all this while.

However, the 44-year old who has played 168 Tests and 375 ODIs for Australia, finally gave in to the fans' demands and joined the bandwagon.