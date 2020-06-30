Ravichandran Ashwin takes funny dig at David Warner after India bans TikTok

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/@DAVIDWARNER31 Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a funny dig at Australian opener David Warner after India banned TikTok on Monday.

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a funny dig at Australian opener David Warner after the Indian government banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese mobile applications across the country.

Warner had been significantly active on TikTok over the past few months, taking to the application to post funny dance and comic videos amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Warner shot numerous videos and shared it across his various social media handles. He could be seen featuring with his family in the videos.

As India banned TikTok on Monday, Ashwin took to Twitter to funnily take a dig at Warner.

"Appo Anwar? David Warner" -- a dialogue from superstar actor Rajnikant's 1995 Tamil film 'Baashha' -- which roughly translates to: "So, what's David Warner going to do now?" wrote Ashwin.

The ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications came after tensions at India-China border in Galwan valley in Ladakh earlier this month, which is leading to strained relations between the two nations.

Apart from TikTok, applications like ShareIt, CamScanner, Weibo, Club Factor, Shein have also been banned by the Indian government.

