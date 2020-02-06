Ranji Trophy, Plate Group: Goa thrash Nagaland, return to top of table

Image Source : INDIA TV Goa cruised to a 229-run victory over Nagaland to return to the top of the Plate Group table in the Ranji Trophy.

Goa dished out an all-round performance to thrash Nagaland by 229 runs inside three days to return to the top of the Ranji Trophy Plate table here on Thursday.

With a cushion of 142-run first-innings lead, Snehal Kauthankar (68 not out from 63 balls; 9x4s, 1x6) and skipper Amit Verma (66 from 73 balls; 6x4s, 2x6s) put together 103 runs in 95 balls for the fourth wicket to declare their second essay at 221 for four, setting a stiff 364 target for the hosts

In reply, only three Nagaland batsmen reached double-digit scores as they were folded for 134 in 36.4 overs to suffer their second defeat this season.

Stuart Binny top-scored with 58 but there was little support from the other end with Shrikant Mundhe (38) being the other batsman to reach double figures.

Vijesh Prabhudessai (3/13) was the most successful bowler for Goa, while Lakshay Garg, Darshan Misal and Amit Verma claimed two wickets each to seal their sixth win and climb past Puducherry (41) with a slender lead of two points.

Left-arm spinner Amulya Pandrekar, who was adjudged man-of-the-match, set it up with his maiden five-for (5/31) as Nagaland were bundled out for 176 on Thursday morning, giving the visitors a handsome lead.

Earlier resuming at the overnight score of 167 for nine, Nagaland were bundled out after addition of just nine runs with left-arm spinner Darshan Misal (2/9) dismissing Tahmeed Rahman.

Brief Scores:

Goa: 318 and 221/4 declared in 41 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 68 not out, Amit Verma 66, Shrikant Mundhe 42) vs Nagaland 176 and 134 in 36.4 overs (Stuart Binny 58; Vijesh Prabhudessai 3/13). Goa won by 229 runs. Points: Goa 6, Nagaland 0.