Ranji Trophy, Group B: Mumbai pick three points in draw against Tamil Nadu

Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai secured a 164-run lead, picking up three points in a draw against Tamil Nadu in the Group B game of Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai dismissed Tamil Nadu for 324 to secure a 164-run first-innings lead and three points on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Tuesday.

The visitors, who made 488 in the first innings riding on captain Aditya Tare's 154, enforced the follow-on and the match was called off with Tamil Nadu at 48 for one in 22 overs at the tea break.

For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (4/72) was the best bowler while pacers Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias had two scalps each.

The home team, which trailed by 239 runs overnight, continued to frustrate the Mumbai bowlers on a slow track as Ravichandran Ashwin (79) and R Sai Kishore (42) showed a lot of patience.

Ashwin had a stroke of luck too as Jay Bista, who took two very good catches on Monday, dropped him at leg-gully off Tushar Deshpande's bowling. The lanky off-spinner, who was on 33, made the most of the drop and went on to play attractive shots and also hit two big sixes off the spinners.

Mumbai's toil ended when Sai Kishore was dismissed against the run of play. The southpaw was run out after he charged for a single and Ashwin did not respond. The throw found Kishore short of his crease.

Once the marathon eighth-wicket partnership, which yielded 105 runs, ended, Mumbai got the next two scalps rather easily.

While No. 10 K Vignesh was leg-before to Mulani, Ashwin was bowled by the same bowler while going for a big heave.

Armed with a first innings lead of 164 runs, Mumbai enforced follow-on.

Tamil Nadu lost the wicket of L Suryapprakash (18) before the match was called off.

Mumbai took their tally to nine points from four matches while Tamil Nadu were languishing at the bottom with two points from five games.

Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant told reporters after the game that there was a need for 'friendly' wickets to keep days cricket alive.

"488 is a very good score. Somehow the wicket is very slow. Anyway we got first innings lead. I am very happy," he said.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 488 all out in 148.4 overs (Aditya Tare 154, Shams Mulani 87, Shashank Attarde 58, Jay Bista 41; R Sai Kishore 4/125, R Ashwin 3/121) drew with Tamil Nadu 324 all out in 156.4 overs (R Ashwin 79, Kaushik Gandhi 60, Abhinav Mukund 58; Shams Mulani 4/72) and 48 for 1 in 22 overs. Mumbai: 3 points, TN: 1.

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 581 for 7 declared (Cheteshwar Pujara 248, Sheldon Jackson 161, Perak Mankad 86; Pravin Dubey 2/80, J Suchith 2/129) drew with Karnataka 171 all out in 79 overs (R Samarth 63, Pravin Dubey 46 not out; J Unadkat 5/49, K Makwana 3/27) and 220 for 4 in 89 overs (R Samarth 74, Devdutt Padikkal 53 not out, RP Kadam 42; DA Jadeja 2/97). Saurashtra: 3 points, Karnataka: 1.

At Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 431 all out in 124.2 overs (Mohd Saif 123, Upendra Yadav 100, RK Singh 62, Almas Shaukat 48; Swapnil K Singh 3/47, Anureet Singh 2/77) drew with Baroda 230 all out in 107.1 overs (Aditya Waghmode 49, Vishnu Solanki 91, Saurabh Kumar 4/60) and 113 for 1 in 34 overs (K Devdhar 51 not out, V Solanki 58 not out). UP: 3 points, Baroda: 1.

At Delhi: Madhya Pradesh 124 all out in 55 overs (Rajat Patidar 38; Himanshu Sangwan 6/33) and 330 for 9 declared in 89.5 overs (Naman Ojha 118, Y Dubey 83; Pradeep Poojar 4/47, Amit Mishra 3/69) drew with Railways 244 all out in 29 overs (Dinesh Mor 45, Mrunal Devdhar 44; Kuldeep Sen 3/36, Mihir Hirwani 3/64) and 205 for 5 in 54 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 93; Avesh Khan 3/49). Railways: 3 points, MP: 1.