'Technology saved me': Steve Smith admits edging Edabot Hossain's delivery after day 1 of ongoing BAN Test

New Delhi:

Australia kicked off their two-game Test series against Bangladesh by taking on the side for the first Test of the series at the Marrara Stadium, Darwin, from August 13th. The clash began with Australia coming in to bat first, and Australia was left stunned.

Bangladesh put forth a marvellous performance with the ball and limited the hosts to just 198 runs in the first innings. The side’s entire batting lineup collapsed, and if not for Steve Smith’s resilient knock of 71 off 109 deliveries, Australia’s situation would have been even worse.

However, there were many talking points from Steve Smith’s innings that stood out, with the biggest one being given not out off a review. In a moment that happened in the 21st over, Smith faced Edabot Hossain, and the delivery took an edge off his bat as it went through to the keeper. As Bangladesh’s players celebrated, the umpire said no, and even after going for a review, the DRS showed no edge.

Speaking on the same, Smith came forward and admitted that he did feel something nick his bat in the moment and that he would have walked off if the umpire had given it out.

"I think so, yeah. Was I lucky? Yeah, it seems that way. You've got to take it sometimes. Normally, it's [the DRS] pretty good. Maybe I didn't nick it. I don't know. But I certainly felt something. If I'd been given out, I was going to walk off. But yeah, technology saved me today, I guess,” Steve Smith said after day 1.

Bangladesh continue to dominate Australia

Speaking of the game between Australia and Bangladesh, the visitors managed to limit the Aussies to a score of 198 runs in the first innings. Hasan Mahmud was the star performer for his side in the first innings with six wickets to his name. Taskin Ahmed and Edabot Hossain took two wickets each as well.

Coming out to bat, Bangladesh ended day 1 of the clash on a score of 96/1, dominating Australia in every department, and the side has continued their brilliance onto day 2 as well, having scored 175 runs for the loss of two wickets by 50 overs.

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