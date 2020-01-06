Ranji Trophy: Two snakes interrupt match between Mumbai and Karnataka

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Things turned bizarre during the Ranji Trophy group game between Mumbai and Karnataka when two snakes interrupted the game.

Things turned bizarre on the third day of the Ranji Trophy game between Mumbai and Karnataka. While the match between India and Sri Lanka was interrupted and eventually abandoned due to rain, the Ranji game was put to a halt due to the appearance of two snakes on the ground at the BKC in Mumbai.

This is not the first time when snakes appeared on the field during a Ranji Trophy game this season. In the match between Andhra Pradesh and Vidarbha, a snake had entered the field which caused the start of the game to delay.

A snake catcher was called upon during the Mumbai-Karnataka game, following which both the snakes were taken off the ground.

Putting up an all-round show, Karnataka defeated Mumbai by 5 wickets in their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game here on Sunday, inside two-and-half days. This was Mumbai's second consecutive loss at home, following their defeat against Railways. It is also Karnataka's fourth outright win against Mumbai since the 2013-14 season.

The highlight of the day at BKC: The snake-catcher displays his "second catch of the day". It's a non-venomous rat snake, btw #RanjiTrophy #MUMvKAR pic.twitter.com/3egfNgc34w — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 5, 2020

Chasing 126 for an outright win, Karnataka openers R Samarth (34; 2x4) and Devdutt Padikkal (50; 5x4, 2x6) gave the team a solid start and the visitors were racing towards the target as they were 77/0 at lunch.

Karnataka captain Karun Nair praised his bowlers for restricting Mumbai in the second innings and also said the target was "gettable". He also said in low-scoring game, any lead is important. He also praised Padikkal and Sharath for their knocks.

Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile said they failed as a unit. He also said that when he got out Shaw approached him to bat, but they did not take the risk, as he even could not lift his plate.

"When I saw him (Shaw) it was not that good. Even after me getting out, he came upto me and the manager, (saying) that I would love to bat. But we had a word with physio and the coach and it was not looking that good. We did not want to get it more severe. The physio had to take that call... when we he was having his lunch, he was not able to lift his plate," said Surya.

Surya also praised Rahane for taking responsibility and opening the batting in the second innings.