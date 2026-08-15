IND vs SL weather report: How will weather in Galle fare on day 1 of the first Test?

Galle:

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the first Test of the upcoming two-game Test series. The teams will take on each other at the Galle International Stadium for the first Test from August 15th. It is worth noting that the Indian team is well in contention to reach the WTC final, and they will look to get off to a good start to the series.

It is interesting to note that the Shubman Gill-led side needs to win their next six out of nine matches if they are looking to book their berth in the summit clash of the WTC, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the clash.

Interestingly, India managed to register a dominant win in the three-day practice game; the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Yashavi Jaiswal, and many other stars put in a good show in the practice game, as India registered a six-wicket win. The side will look to replicate their performance as the first Test of the series approaches.

Ahead of the game, many fans are wondering how the weather will fare as day 1 of the clash approaches. On the same note, let us have a look at the weather report for day 1 of the first Sri Lanka Test.

Galle weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be rainy in the game. There is a 90 per cent chance of rain in the game and a total of 92 per cent cloud cover. The chances of rain are quite high, and a disruption could be on the cards for the game. The weather could also impact the toss, and both sides will be on the lookout for that.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Sri Lanka Squad

Dhananjaya de Silva (Captain), Kamindu Mendis (Vice-Captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

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