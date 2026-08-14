TNPL bans Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy cricketer, BCCI fines 1 lakh for breaching code of conduct

New Delhi:

One of Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy cricketers has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit and barred from the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League after a mobile phone was found in a restricted match area. The player’s identity has not been disclosed by the BCCI or Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). The ACSU reported the breach to the TNCA, which conducts the TNPL. Disciplinary action was subsequently taken against the all-rounder.

The violation relates to the BCCI’s regulations covering the Players and Match Officials Area. The PMOA is a controlled zone where communication devices are prohibited under the anti-corruption protocols. Players, support staff and other authorised personnel are required to surrender mobile phones and smartwatches to designated security officials before entering the area. The devices must remain switched off.

There is no indication that the player was involved in betting, match-fixing or contact with a bookmaker, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The offence reported against him is linked specifically to having a mobile phone inside the restricted zone.

The available details do not establish whether the device was being used when it was detected. It is also not known how the phone came to be inside the PMOA or what explanation the player provided to the ACSU. The duration of his TNPL suspension has not been disclosed either.

Repeat of the IPL incident

The punishment comes at a time when the BCCI is maintaining close scrutiny of electronic devices around cricket matches. Rajasthan Royals team manager Ravinder Singh 'Romi' Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh earlier in 2026 after he was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.

Bhinder was issued a notice under the PMOA regulations and later fined after his explanation was deemed unsatisfactory.

The ACSU has also cautioned players and support staff about smart glasses and smart goggles entering restricted areas. Such devices can record or transmit audio, video and messages, making them a concern under the same anti-corruption safeguards. The rules are intended to prevent unauthorised communication between individuals inside the team environment and people outside it during matches.

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