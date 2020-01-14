First Test in February, second in April: Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan divided in two phases

Tuesday, January 14, 2020
     
Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in two phases, playing their first Test of the series in February and the second in April.

New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2020 19:16 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in two phases, playing their first Test of the series in February and the second in April.

Bangladesh have agreed to tour Pakistan to play two Tests, three T20Is and a one-off ODI in a tour which will be divided in two phases. The first phase will see Bangladesh touring the country to play three T20Is between January 24-27, and the first Test between 7-11 February in Karachi.

This will be followed by the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country's premier franchise T20 tournament, which will be fully held in Pakistan.

Bangladesh will return to Pakistan upon the completion of PSL to complete the tour. They will take on the side in a one-off ODI on April 3, and complete the Test series thereafter, playing the second Test between 5-9 April.

(More to follow..)

