Pakistan PM Imran Khan hosts Viv Richards, Greg Chappell; legends ‘relive good old days’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday hosted former cricketers Greg Chappell and Sir Vivian Richards along with veteran all-rounder Shane Watson, all of whom are presently in Pakistan for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), at the former's residence in Islamabad.

Watson tweeted a video of Imran, Richards and Chappell - the greats of the 80s - having a conversation and reliving their good old days.

"This was incredibly special for me to meet and chat with one of my cricketing hero’s, the Great All-Rounder,

Imran Khan. What an inspiring life he has lived on and off the cricket field!!! So amazing to hear Sir Viv, Greg Chappell and Imran relive the good old days!!! #dream," tweeted Watson.

Watson and Richards are part of Quetta Gladiators for the ongoing PSL season, who are the defending champions.

“When Imran Khan was the captain, the matches between Pakistan and West Indies were always exciting,” Richards was quoted as saying by Geo News. “It is pleasing to see the revival of the sport in the country."