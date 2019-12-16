Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'No pressure' on Priyam Garg for leading India at U19 World Cup

Priyam Garg, who will be leading India in their title defence at the ICC U-19 World Cup, has insisted that there's no pressure on him and all that he is thinking is to take the team forward and how to navigate it out of difficult situations if the need arises.

"There's no pressure for me," ESPNcricinfo quoted Garg as saying while speaking ahead of India U-19s' departure for South Africa for the World Cup which will be played from January 17 to February 9.

"I am seeing it only as an opportunity to captain a team in such a big tournament. We've played so many events, so that's an advantage for us. As a captain, all I'm thinking about is how to take my team forward... how to navigate the team out of difficult situations."

Priyam also said that he reached out to Prithvi Shaw for tips on winning the Cup.

"Although I haven't spoken to Virat sir yet, I have spoken to Prithvi sir a lot," Garg said.

"He told me 'your planning, your process and your team-bonding is most important'. The more the team will feel a sense of togetherness, the better will they perform."

"Prithvi sir also told me that the team should know what their strengths are. He said that team-bonding played a big role in India's success in 2018. And he told me the importance of bringing the best out of the players," he added.

India, which is the most successful team in the tournament's history, have won the coveted trophy under Mohammad Kaif in 2000, Virat Kohli in 2008, Unmukt Chand in 2012 and Prithvi Shaw in 2018.

Defending champions India, who have been clubbed alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Japan in Group A, will open their tournament campaign against Sri Lanka at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 19.

On January 21 and 24, India will play their remaining two group games against Japan and New Zealand.

India U19 WC squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.