Nathan Lyon backs Tim Paine to continue as Australia's Test captain

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon reckons that Tim Paine should continue to remain as Australia's Test captain for the foreseeable future, explaining that he has been “absolutely incredible” ever since taking up the responsibility post the infamous ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Paine was announced as Australia's new captain after former incumbent Steve Smith was handed a 12-month suspension and a two-year ban on leadership, after being found guilty in the ball-tampering act in South Africa in 2018. Since then, it has been a tough road for the Aussies in the game of cricket, even losing to India for the first time ever at home. But they bounced back strongly to win the Ashes under Paine before scripting a stunning home run in World Test Championship.

Smith's leadership ban was over last month and Paine said that he would be eager to help him return to his former post. But Lyon feels Paine is growing into the role.

“Tim Paine has been absolutely incredible for the Australian cricket team,” he told reporters in a video conference on Tuesday.

“The way he’s gone out and led this team, it’s been unbelievable to be honest ... I truly believe that he’s growing each and every day, he seems to be getting better as captain.”

“If you looked around that change-room at that time, I think Tim Paine really got up in my eyes, really stood up and could take that challenge on,” he added.

“He took the captaincy on in the hardest time in Australian cricket and he’s done an amazing job.”

With Australia's next tour, to Bangladesh, postponed owing to coronavirus, Lyon is looking forward to the series against India later this year.

“I’m excited about the prospect of India coming out to Australia, it’s up there with the biggest series alongside the Ashes,” he said.

“Playing in front of crowds or no crowds is out of our control, we’ve got to follow the advice of all the amazing medical people around the world.”

