We gave our best: MSK Prasad talks on end of tenure and T20 World Cup

India's outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has said that he has no regrets over leaving the post a year before the T20 World Cup in Australia. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier announced during the board's Annual General Meeting (AGM) that there would be no renewals on tenure for any of the five members in the Prasad-led selection committee.

"That [extension of tenures] is not up to me to talk. BCCI will do whatever it deems fit. Whatever the policy is, the BCCI has to follow," Prasad told India Today.

"I don’t think so (regret ending tenure just a year before T20 World Cup). For everything, there is a time factor. Whatever time that you have, you should look to give your best. We have done it, I think."

Talking about India's prospects in the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, MSK Prasad said that the side has enough bench strength for the tournament, and that India has a bright chance to win the global tournament.

"We have left enough bench strength. If the team can get the combinations right, I am sure India will win the T20 World Cup next year," said the outgoing chief selector.

MSK Prasad was appointed in 2015 on a four-year tenure as the chief selector.

The T20 World Cup takes place in October 2020 in Australia, and India will begin their campaign in the tournament against South Africa on October 24.