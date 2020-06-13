Kamran Akmal backs MS Dhoni as India's 1st choice wicketkeeper for World T20, KL Rahul as back-up option

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal reckons that MS Dhoni should be India's primary-choice option for the role of wicketkeeper-batsman in their World T20 squad and KL Rahul as back-up option. Akmal said this while interacting with fans on social media.

When asked who should be India's first choice wicketkeeper in ICC T20 World Cup. Akmal replied saying, "I think it should be MS Dhoni & 2nd option KL Rahul."

His comment came despite Dhoni being out of action for almost a year. He last played for India in their World Cup semifinal game against New Zealand where the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking defeat. Since then India played several ODI and T20I matches at home and away, but Dhoni made himself available for none.

He had, however, returned to the nets to gear up for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League and began practicing at Chepauk. But the camp was dismembered after BCCI suspended the tournament twice owing to coronavirus pandemic.

In his absence, India tried Rishabh Pant as their sole option in limited-overs cricket. But with his struggling form with the bat, the management went ahead with KL Rahul before he emerged as Dhoni's successor in the two formats.

Earlier, talking about Dhoni's future, his CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh opined that the veteran might not play for India again.

"He wants to play IPL 100 percent. But one needs to know his take on whether he wants to play for India anymore or not. I think he doesn't want to play for India again. He has played so much for India.

"As far as I know him, he doesn't want to wear the blue jersey again. He decided that India's last match in the World Cup was his last. A few people have also told me that this is the case," Harbhajan said.

