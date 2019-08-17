Different field, same game plan! MS Dhoni spotted playing cricket with children in Leh

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL MS Dhoni spotted playing cricket with children in Leh

Before Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed his two-week stint with the Territorial army, the former Team India captain was spotted playing cricket with young children in a school in Leh on Saturday. The Chennai Super Kings' official Twitter handle posted a picture of their captain playing with young kids in a school.

Fulfilling his commitments to the army, Dhoni had taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket and assisted the military where he was a part of the Territorial Army.

Dhoni reportedly did a 15-day stint with the Victor Force engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir. His duties consisted of patrolling, guard and post duty, according to Reuters.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has trained as a paratrooper and jumped from an aircraft as well, an army official said, which is part of his training.

MS Dhoni was in Ladakh since the even of the Independence Day and interacted with Army Personnel. He also visited the army hospital and interacted with patients during his visit.

"Dhoni is a brand ambassador of the Indian Army. He has engaged in motivating members of his unit and has often been playing football and volleyball with the soldiers. He is also undertaking battle training exercises with the corps. He will remain in the valley till August 15," senior army official had said.