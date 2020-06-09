'MS Dhoni a special individual who appreciates the game': Williamson, Karthik hail former Indian captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India's Dinesh Karthik praised MS Dhoni, lauding him for his calming presence.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has called MS Dhoni a "special individual," saying that he is very focused on the game without being distracted.

The duo met each other last on the field in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup, where Dhoni, along with Ravindra Jadeja, took India close to victory. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman's dismissal eventually resulted in India losing the game by 18 runs.

"You might finish a series and try and have a quick chat and find the secret, but he (Dhoni) seems to take it in his stride and appreciate the game," Williamson said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"He seems to remember what is important and not get too caught up with some of those things that may be distracting, very focused on what's important, but a special individual."

During the conversation, Dinesh Karthik also talked about Dhoni's calming presence. He said that he remains relaxed and seldom loses his patience.

"In 2003 or 2004, when I went for my first A tour with him, he was pretty much an easy-going, chill, relaxed character and that’s what you see as well. The only difference is that there’s a lot more white hair now, but inside, he’s pretty calm. I haven’t seen him get angry that often or I haven’t seen him express his anger explicitly outside too often. So, he’s been pretty much the same," said Karthik.

Dhoni, who has not been a part of Indian team since the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, has appeared for the side in 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is, in addition to 90 Tests. He has already retired from the longest format of the game. (ALSO READ: Decision on Asia Cup deferred; Ganguly attends meeting)

Dhoni was set to make a comeback to cricket in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the tournament stands postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, VVS Laxman also paid his tribute to Dhoni in his ongoing series of tweets, in which he acknowledges the contributions made by his former teammates.

"Blessed with the rare equanimity of viewing cricket as a sport and not a matter of life and death, @msdhoni’s calling card was composure, especially under pressure. The 2007 World T20 triumph catalysed the stirring captaincy saga of a leader who talked through his deeds," Laxman wrote.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage