Watch: MS Dhoni sings retro Bollywood song with Parthiv Patel and Piyush Chawla

Image Source : TWITTER/MSDFANSOFFICIAL MS Dhoni was seen enjoying a singing session alongisde Piyush Chawla and Parthiv Patel.

MS Dhoni is currently out of cricketing action as he enjoys his time off the field. The former Indian captain hasn't appeared for the international side since the 2019 World Cup, where India lost in the semifinal. Dhoni has since made himself unavailable for selection for India's home and away bilateral series.

However, the wicketkeeper-batsman never remains out of the news. Dhoni was a part of the Indian Territorial Army in August last year, and has since been keeping his fans updated on his everyday life.

Various videos of 'Captain Cool' taking part in leisurely activities have also gone viral since. While Dhoni prepared 'paani-puris' for teammates RP Singh and Piyush Chawla during his trip to Maldives earlier this month, he is now seen singing a Bollywood song alongside Chawla and Parthiv Patel.

The trio could be seen singing 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi', a retro Bollywood song starring Kishore Kumar and Kumkum from the 1964 movie, Mr. X In Bombay.

Watch:

While there have been no official announcement over MS Dhoni's future with the Indian team, it is widely speculated that his performances in the Indian Premier League could be seen as benchmark for his selection in the side.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri earlier seemed to have confirmed that Dhoni's time in the ODI cricket may be finished, but he remains in contention for a spot in T20Is.

"I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career... In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket," Shastri had said.

"At his age, probably the only format he’ll want to play is T20 cricket which means he’ll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he’s going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts."