Lockie Ferguson reiterates desire to play Test cricket

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson has become somewhat of a mainstay in white-ball cricket for the team in recent times but he has once again expressed his desire to play Test cricket for the Black Caps.

Ferguson has made only one Test appearance for New Zealand which came in 2019 against Australia in Perth. He could only bowl 11 overs in the match due to a calf injury that he sustained in the first innings. He hasn't featured in the longest format since.

"It's certainly in my goals and Test cricket is one of those formats that I just really want to play," Ferguson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"By no means do I look lightly upon T20's or one day'ers (sic) because I've thoroughly enjoyed playing those but I guess the goals still lie within all three formats," he added.

Ferguson is part of the New Zealand squad that is taking part in the team's first camp after the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on the sport worldwide.

Ferguson knows it's a tough ask for him to find a place in the side considering the competition. The likes of Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, along with Ferguson, make New Zealand's pace battery one of the best in the world.

"The communication I have with those senior bowlers and the learnings I get off them is only going to make me a better player," Ferguson said.

"So the more I can mix at trainings with them, learn from them and try to become a better test bowler will only help me," he added.

Ferguson has so far played 37 ODIs and 8 T20Is for New Zealand, picking up 69 and 14 wickets respectively. In his only Test match, he ended with figures of 0/47 during the 11 overs he bowled against Australia.

