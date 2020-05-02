'Before my first Test, Anil Kumble came to me and said..': Kuldeep Yadav recalls Test debut

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav recalled his Test debut against Australia in 2017.

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the mainstays of India's squad - especially in the limited-overs format. During a talk show with Cricbuzz, the left arm spinner recalled his Test debut in 2017 against Australia. He revealed that Anil Kumble - the-then head coach of the team, came to him before the game and told him that he had to take five wickets.

Recalling the moment, Kuldeep added that he was 'completely blank' when he received his Test cap.

"I get emotional when I remember my Test debut in Dharamsala. The most important thing for me at the time was how to perform. I remember a day before the match, Anil sir came to me and said ‘you will play tomorrow, you have to take 5 wickets'," he said.

"So, I paused for a second, and then I was like, ‘yes sir, I will pick up 5 wickets'. (Laxman) Sivaramakrishnan sir gave me my Test cap. He gave me some advice, I don't remember what, as I was completely blank at the time."

Kuldeep Yadav eventually went on to take four wickets in the first innings. He broke a dangerous-looking opening stand between David Warner and Steve Smith, who added 134 runs for the second-wicket partnership. He also went on to dismiss Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins.

"I was feeling lot of pressure, I was really nervous. I felt that it was a big stage -- how will I perform here. But then I bowled a couple of overs before lunch, and I felt relaxed. I decided to play it like it is a Ranji Trophy match. Test cricket has always been very close to my heart," said Kuldeep.

