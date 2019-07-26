Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kapil Dev-led CAC to pick India's next coach, interviews likely in mid-August

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) announced on Friday that a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) led by Kapil Dev will pick the next head coach of the men's team.

The committee comprises of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy and will meet in mid-August to interview the potential candidates.

"The trio have been appointed as the CAC. It is a legal appointment but about conflict of interest, we will have to find out. The announcement for the coach will be made once the interviews are done," CoA chief Vinod Rai said after the meeting.

"The interviews are likely to take place on August 13 and/or 14. Virat Kohli will not have any input on the selection of next coach. Selectors will decide on the next support staff," he added.

Rai also said that there will be no review meeting regarding the result in England as the team leaves soon for West Indies for the tour of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and two Test matches. However, manager Sunil Subramaniam's submitted report will be discussed.

"There will be no review meeting of the World Cup as the team leaves in a few days from now and there is hardly any time. The manager's report will be discussed," he said.

The deadline for filling the applications for the head coach and support staff is July 30.

The CoA is also set to meet the Amicus Curiae to discuss the matter of whether the likes of Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman can continue in their positions as commentators while holding other positions.

"We will speak to the Amicus and the matter will be brought up with the Supreme Court to decide on the issue," a CoA member said.

(With inputs from IANS)