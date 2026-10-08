India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup clash set on Diwali day; check full schedule

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan will meet again in the U19 Asia Cup on November 8 after the Asian Cricket Council confirmed the schedule for the 2026 edition of the continental tournament. The competition will be staged in Oman from November 5 to 14, with eight teams divided into two groups. All the matches of the tournament will be played at Oman Cricket Academy Ground 1 and Oman Cricket Ground 2 at Al Amerat in Muscat.

Notably, the top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the tournament will continue in the 50-over format as an annual event.

India vs Pakistan U19 rivalry

The latest India-Pakistan meeting comes after contrasting results in recent youth competitions. Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in last year’s U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai. India later responded at the 2026 U19 World Cup, eliminating Pakistan before progressing to the final.

India will enter the new youth cycle with Lakshya Raichandani as captain. The team is part of the 2026-28 Youth ODI cycle leading towards the 2028 U19 World Cup.

The squad also follows a previous series against Australia U19, in which Aaryavir Sehwag and Anay Dravid featured.

U19 Asia Cup 2026 schedule

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 - Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Nepal

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Malaysia

November 5, Thursday

Sri Lanka U19 vs Malaysia U19 — OCA Ground 2

Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 — OCA Ground 1

November 6, Friday

Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 — OCA Ground 2

India U19 vs Nepal U19 — OCA Ground 1

November 7, Saturday

Afghanistan U19 vs Malaysia U19 — OCA Ground 2

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 — OCA Ground 1

November 8, Sunday

UAE U19 vs Nepal U19 — OCA Ground 2

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 — OCA Ground 1

November 9, Monday

Bangladesh U19 vs Malaysia U19 — OCA Ground 2

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 — OCA Ground 1

November 10, Tuesday

India U19 vs UAE U19 — OCA Ground 2

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 — OCA Ground 1

Semi-Final 1: A1 vs B2 — OCA Ground 1

Semi-Final 2: B1 vs A2 — OCA Ground 2

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — OCA Ground 2

Also Read:

Arunachal Pradesh's Ranji opener in jeopardy over internal dispute in state association