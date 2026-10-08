Arunachal Pradesh's Ranji opener in jeopardy over internal dispute in state association

Arunachal Pradesh’s participation in the Ranji Trophy opener against Ahmedabad is under a cloud of uncertainty. The match is scheduled to begin on October 11 and ahead of that, there are several problems that have raised questions regarding their participation.

As per a report in PTI, the state association is caught in an internal dispute while a related case remains pending before the Itanagar bench of the Guwahati High Court. The situation has left Arunachal Pradesh without anyone able to take a decision on team selection. It has created uncertainty over preparations for the Ranji Trophy fixture.

The disruption was already evident on the day when Arunachal Pradesh were unable to field their Under-19 side for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy one-day match against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar. The uncertainty has now extended to players contracted to represent the state this season. As things stand, the cricketers are yet to receive clarity on whether they are required to report in Ahmedabad for the Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland.

The latest developments follow elections held by the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association in September. Nabam Vivek was elected president, but several district associations subsequently approached the High Court, alleging irregularities in the election process. The court has reserved its order in the matter.

Until there is clarity on the dispute, the association remains unable to settle its selection arrangements. The issue has also prevented the Board of Control for Cricket in India from establishing an independent selection panel for Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the BCCI had taken such a step in the case of Bihar, but the situation in Arunachal Pradesh remains complicated by the matter being sub judice.

Jaiswal practices keeping ahead of Mumbai’s Ranji opener

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will feature for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy opener against Chandigarh at Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the game, Jaiswal has been practising wicketkeeping and was seen wearing the gloves in an Instagram video. Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad revealed that Jaiswal wants to develop his keeping, potentially for Mumbai or India, though his long-term intentions remain unclear.

During the practice match, Jaiswal kept wickets for around 10 overs. He has also bowled leg-spin occasionally.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

India coach reflects on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to T20I squad, says 'we need that experience'