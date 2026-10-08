'Talent is talent': Graeme Smith backs SA20's youth-first approach after Jason Rowles' record bid

New Delhi:

SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith has underlined the league’s commitment to backing young talent while insisting that age will not determine which players deserve opportunities. His observation comes following the SA20 season 5 auction, where 18-year-old Jason Rowles became the most expensive player sold from a pool that also had Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis and Trent Boult among other marquee players.

Notably, Rowles is regarded as a highly-rated prospect in the Proteas cricket circuit. He attracted a bidding contest between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings. JSK eventually secured him for R2.8 million. The auction also highlighted the continued appeal of experience. Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis joined JSK for R2.6 million after a contest involving the same two franchises.

Du Plessis entered the auction following a productive ETPL 2026 campaign, where he led the run-scoring charts with 449 runs. Across his last two franchise tournaments, he has accumulated 749 runs in 19 matches, including 449 in 10 ETPL innings at a strike rate of 139.44 and 292 in nine MLC innings at 164.97.

Smith opines on Rowles’ bid

Reflecting upon the fact that both veteran and young cricketers were awarded, Smith noted that talent has no age and the franchises rather spent money on the ability of the players.

“Last year, we were having our big auction. There were only 19 players going to this auction and only a certain amount of purse. Also, only four franchises were part of the auction yesterday. The other two squads were completed. So it was always going to be a slightly interesting auction,” Smith said at SA20, in an interaction facilitated by the SA20 post-Season 5 Auction.

“I think for me, talent is talent and ability is ability. I don't think we should put any age groups on it. I think that the fact that the coaching, the work that goes in behind the scenes to select these players and understand what they're capable of, that work is exciting. I think we invest heavily in the schools programme and our franchises and the coaches. Recognising the youth is exciting,” he added.

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