India coach reflects on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to T20I squad, says 'we need that experience'

Ranchi:

After back-to-back stellar seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to find a spot in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming away series against New Zealand. His experience and value with the new ball were finally rewarded after being out of the scheme of things for nearly four years, having played his last international match against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in Adelaide.

Reflecting upon that, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak noted that Bhuvneshwar’s experience will certainly be key. He highlighted that the team missed the experience of Jasprit Bumrah in the England series and Bhuvneshwar can bring in that into the mix, which is vital in international cricket.

“In England, I personally felt that with Bumrah not being around and a lot of young bowlers playing, you can’t beat experience. The young bowlers are doing well and performing consistently, which is why they are getting selected, but at some stage, you also need experience. So, I think that might have been one of the reasons," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

Bhuvneshwar’s commendable show in IPL 2026

Bhuvneshwar’s recent record with RCB has strengthened his case. Across 31 IPL matches in the last two seasons, he has taken 45 wickets at an average of 22.55 and an economy rate of 8.52. His performances coincided with RCB winning consecutive IPL titles. Notably, the 2026 campaign was particularly productive. Bhuvneshwar finished with 28 wickets from 16 matches, averaging 17.89 while maintaining an economy rate of 7.95, making him the second-highest wicket-taker that season.

“Another factor could be that Bhuvneshwar has been doing really well in the IPL over the last two seasons. The selectors may have felt that his experience would be useful in New Zealand conditions. Obviously, he has been performing well, and we need that experience, so they must have picked him with that in mind," Kotak said.

India’s New Zealand tour will begin with five T20Is from October 22, followed by five ODIs and two Tests. Currently, they are engaged in a five-match T20I series against West Indies. The Shreyas Iyer-led side won the opening game to take a 1-0 lead and the second match will be played on October 9 in Ranchi.

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