Yashasvi Jaiswal practices wicketkeeping before Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener vs Chandigarh

Mumbai:

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to feature in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy opener against Chandigarh, set to begin on Sunday, October 11 and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. It will be a perfect dress rehearsal for the 24-year-old, who will be gunning to get back to runs in India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

In the meantime, Jaiswal was seen working on his wicketkeeping skills before the Ranji Trophy opener. The cricketer was seen wearing the wicketkeeping gloves in a video posted on Instagram, which has since gone viral and invited plenty of questions regarding his future behind the stumps. Also, apart from keeping, Jaiswal has been bowling leg-spin. However, it’s not as intriguing as the youngster has bowled occasionally in international cricket.

On the other hand, Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad has confirmed that Jaiswal has expressed an interest in developing his wicketkeeping, though he is yet to establish whether the batter intends to pursue the role consistently.

“With Yashasvi, I feel he is trying hard to start keeping wickets. That's what I heard from him. He wants to keep wickets for Mumbai or for the Indian team. That is what he is aiming for, that is what I feel, but I haven't got any clarity on that,” Lad said during Mumbai's pre-season press conference.

Jaiswal kept wickets for approximately 10 overs

Jaiswal has already tested himself behind the stumps during Mumbai’s preparations, keeping for approximately 10 overs in one of the side’s practice matches. His current focus is on becoming familiar with the responsibilities involved rather than confirming a permanent switch.

“He is someone who has started practicing keeping wickets because he feels he wants to add something more to his game. I am not very sure what his intentions are, but right now he is practicing keeping wickets and if he keeps practicing, he will get used to it,” Lad added.

His involvement also comes at a significant time for Mumbai, who enter the new season without former captain Shardul Thakur and retired former skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Jaiswal, hence, will have to take a fair share of the batting responsibility and reflecting upon that, Lad noted that Jaiswal’s international experience will benefit the team.

“I think he is just available for the first game, if I am not wrong. But someone like Yashasvi doesn't only add performances; he adds value to the team with his experience. He is someone who has done really well at the highest level. Sharing the dressing room with someone like Yashasvi helps us also with the youngsters, and we are looking forward to it,” Lad said.

Also Read:

South Africa announce playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia; Nortje returns but Kagiso Rabada misses