Just learnt what kalu meant: Darren Sammy 'angry' on recalling racial barb directed during IPL

West Indies' World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy on Saturday was left infuriated on recalling being subjected to a racist comment while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sammy revealed that he had failed to understand to meaning of that comment which was directed towards him and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera.

Sammy took to his Instagram account to revealed that he and Perera were called "kalu" where they were part of the IPL.

"I just learnt what that kalu meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They called me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I am angry," Sammy wrote in an Instagram story.

Sammy has been quite vocal about his opinions on racism following the killing of George Floyd in the USA, wherein he urged the International Cricket Board (ICC) and other cricketing boards to take a stand against racism.

"For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I'm frustrated. If you see me as a teammate then you see George Floyd, Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter," Sammy wrote on his Twitter handle.

"ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to people like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear you.

"Right now if the cricket world is not standing against the injustice against people of colour after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother, you are also part of the problem," he added.

His comment had come after his compatriot Chris Gayle admitted that racism is in cricket as well.

"Black lives matter just like any other life! Black people matters. P***k all racists people. Stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise tha P***k up and stop bringing down your own ffs!!!" Gayle wrote in his Instagram story.

"I've travel the globe and experience racist remarks towards me because I am Black, believe me...this list goes on!!!

"Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too!! Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick!!! Black Powerful!" the 'Universe Boss' added.

