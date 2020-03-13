BCCI suspends IPL 2020 till April 15 amid coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2020 will now start from April 15: BCCI official

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League till April 15 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The marquee tournament was originally set to start from March 29. The same has been conveyed to the franchises.

"The BCCI has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Friday.

"The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian government cancelled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15 in the wake of the growing scare.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

In the meeting held at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital, it was decided that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till April 15 as the coronavirus outbreak has already seen over 70 positive cases in India.

The BCCI is set to meet the IPL team owners on Saturday before the start of the IPL Governing Council meeting and the way forward will be discussed then.

The franchises are clear that while they are okay to have the games minus the fans, they want the foreign players as that is what makes the IPL a cricket carnival.

"Yes, we have been informed that the IPL will now start from April 15, but what we need clarity on the availability of the foreign players. The IPL loses its charm if we don't have the four foreigners in the teams. After all, they are just as integral a part of the teams as the Indian stars," an official of a franchise told IANS.