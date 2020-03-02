Image Source : @RAJASTHANROYALS/TWITTER IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals players start training at home with team bonding session

The first day of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals Nagpur camp saw the players participate in an off-the-field team bonding session before they headed for training on the ground. The session started on a musical note by the Mumbai based Muzart group with their therapeutic process of making music and art through several creative and research-based activities.

The players participated in various activities including some where their power of focus and concentration was put to test. As part of the session, the players got to learn and know about each other, helping the new players integrate into the team, facilitating a stronger team bond.

The session also saw the players participate in a freehand drawing activity. The activity was aimed towards helping the players express themselves freely and having a free mind about things without taking too much pressure.

The session helped the players tone down mentally and relax their minds before setting off on some intense preparation in Nagpur leading up to the 13th edition of the IPL.

The players included Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Uthappa, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Varun Aaron, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shashank Singh. Sanju Samson will be joining the camp on Tuesday.