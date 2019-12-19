IPL 2020 Auction: Jaydev Unadkat sets new record after joining Rajasthan Royals for third-straight season

Image Source : BCCI Jaydev Undakat

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Thursday set a unique record after he was roped in by 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals for the third consecutive season. Rajasthan brought Undakat for INR 3 crores in the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata.

Unadkat, who was released by the Royals ahead of IPL 2020 auction having roped him in for INR 8.40 crores, joined the same franchise for the third straight season. With that, Unadkat becomes the first player to be sold the most number of times in an IPL auction - nine times.

Unadkat in every IPL auction...

2011 - $250k, by Kolkata Knight Riders

2013 - $525k, Royal Challengers Bangalore

2014 - 2.8 crores, Delhi Daredevils

2015 - 1.1 cr, Delhi Daredevils

2016 - 1.6 cr, Kolkata Knight Riders

2017 - 30 lakhs, Rising Pune Supergiants

2018 - 11.5 cr, Rajasthan Royals

2019 - 8.4 cr, Rajasthan Royals

2020 - 3 cr, Rajasthan Royals

Overall, he has played for five different franchises having played 73 IPL matches with 77 wickets at an average of 28.46 with two five-wicket hauls. His best season was in 2017, where he had bagged 24 wickets for Rising Pune Super Giants at an average of 13.42 and economy rate of 7.03. In the following season, he was brought by the Royals for INR 11.5 crores which made him the most expensive Indian cricketer in the auction. However, he had returned with 11 wickets at 44.18 an average.