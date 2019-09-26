Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Injury the reason behind MS Dhoni's continued unavailability: Report

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's remains a constant absentee as India continue to play on T20Is and Test cricket following their World Cup exit in the semi-finals in England.

Dhoni was first left out of the touring team to West Indies and subsequently for the three T20Is against South Africa.

Following the conclusion of India's campaign in the World Cup, it was widely reported that Dhoni will announce his retirement from international cricket but since then, he made himself unavailable and served the Armed Forces in Kashmir and still remains unavailable for selection.

But, according to reports in the Indian Express, Dhoni is not being selected because of injury concerns. The two-time World Cup-winning captain is said to be carrying a back injury during the World Cup, which only aggravated during the course of the tournament. Adding to that, is a wrist injury, which he picke up as well. Hence, the continued unavailibilty.

The 38-year-old is likely to bit in November, when India host Bangladesh in a three-match series, starting November 3 in Delhi.

This adds up also as rumours regarding Dhoni's retirement was crushed by Kohli after a throwback photo of his got much attention for the same.

Kohli went on to add that Dhoni remains on the same page with the team management and he remains concerned about the team's welfare.

"One great thing about him is that he thinks for Indian cricket. And whatever we (team management) think, he is on the same page. The alignment is there. The kind of mindset he has had about grooming youngsters and giving them opportunities, and he is still the same person," Kohli said ahead of the T20I series against South Africa.

Dhoni last played a game on July 9 -- the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester.