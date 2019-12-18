India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli cheers for Rishabh Pant during quickfire 16-ball 39 in 2nd ODI

Image Source : BCCI.TV India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant broke the Indian record for the fastest half-century in ODI cricket.

India's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was on fire during the second ODI in Visakhapatnam. After slamming his first ODI half-century in the first ODI in Chennai, Pant continued on his impressive run with a quickfire 39 off 16 deliveries.

Rishabh Pant's position in the Indian team had been under consistent speculation owing to his poor form in the limited-overs format. Before this series, his last half-century across the two formats in limited-overs came in August.

However, Pant made his comeback in style as he showed grit in his 71-run innings in the first ODI in Chennai. He played 69 deliveries throughout the innings and steered India from trouble after the side lost quick wickets.

In the second game, however, Pant arrived at an entirely different situation. He was largely required to hit from ball one as Pant came at the crease during the final overs of the game with India in a solid position for a strong finish.

The wicketkeeper-batsman did justice to his talent as he scored 39 in merely 16 deliveries. He slammed 24 runs off Sheldon Cottrell's over, hitting the ball all around the park to steer India to a quality finish.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, as well as vice-captain Rohit Sharma who have backed Pant extensively in their press conferences on multiple occasions, was mightily impressed with his hitting. Watch:

Rishab Pant Banging like a pro...

Literally must appreciate His Efforts... #INDvWI #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/IVz5L43BTY — Triggered Trendism (@trending_stuff) December 18, 2019

India scored 387/5 in fifty overs.