India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two hat-tricks in ODIs

Image Source : AP Kuldeep Yadav took his second hat-trick in ODIs during the second game against West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a second hat-trick of his ODI career during the second game of the three-match series against West Indies on Wednesday. The left-arm spinner became the first bowler from India to do so.

Kuldeep took the wickets of Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph to take the hat-trick in Visakhapatnam.

The chinaman bowler is making a comeback in the Indian ODI squad in the ongoing series against West Indies.

Kuldeep is the fifth bowler globally to take two career hat-tricks in ODIs. He shares the feat alongside Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Chaminda Vaas and Trent Boult.

Lasith Malinga is the only bowler to take three hat-tricks in ODIs.

Amongst Indians, Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick is the fifth such occasion in ODIs. Chetan Sharma was the first Indian to take three wickets of three successive deliveries. He reached the feat during the World Cup match against New Zealand in 1987.

Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami are the other two bowlers to do so.

Kuldeep took his first hat-trick in ODIs against Australia in 2017.

India are set for a huge win in the second ODI against West Indies after Kuldeep's hat-trick reduced Windies to 210/8 in a 387-run chase.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed centuries while Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant also played important knocks to lead India to 387.