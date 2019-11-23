Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test, Day 2: Kohli, Rahane aim to extend dominance

Image Source : @BCCI TWITTER Live Cricket Score, Day-Night Test, Day 2: Live updates from Kolkata

IND vs BAN, DAY-NIGHT TEST, DAY 2: LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES

IND vs BAN, DAY-NIGHT TEST, DAY 2: IND 208/3, lead Bangladesh (106) by 102 runs at Eden Gardens.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Day-Night Test and second of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh live from the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Friday was a historic and dominant day for India. The hosts initially bowled out Bangladesh for just 106 and then they have managed to finish the evening's play with a lead of 68. The hosts lost the openers relatively early but the duo of Pujara and Kohli added 94 runs. Both got to their respective half tons but Pujara once again failed to convert his start. The Indian skipper and his deputy have added unbeaten 37 runs and would look to add more on Day 2. Follow all the cricket score and updates from the IND vs BAN 2nd Test from Kolkata here at IndiaTV.

13.33 IST: Al Amin to Rahane, FOUR! Short and Rahane looks to pull it but the ball loops of the gloves and goes past the keeper's leg side for a boundary.



13.30 IST: 200 comes up for India



13.19 IST: Al Amin to Kohli, FOUR! Driven through extra cover for a boundary. Kohli has settled in very well here.



13.16 IST: Al-Amin to Rahane, FOUR! Pitched up and driven on the rise past the bowler for a boundary. First of the day for Rahane.



13.12 IST: Al-Amin to Kohli, FOUR! Full ball on off, flicked through midwicket for another boundary.



13.06 IST: Taijul to Kohli, FOUR! Strays down the leg and Kohli just flicks it off his hips for a boundary. Easy as you like.



13.05 IST: Taijul to bowl from the other end



13.00 IST: Al Amin Hossain to open the bowling for Bangladesh, Virat Kohli on strike for India. Here we go!



12.58 IST: Chess legends Vishwanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen rings the bell to signal the start of today's play.



12.55 IST: How many will this man score today?





The iconic stadium was packed to the rafters for the second Test between India and Bangladesh and a number of famous personalities ranging from former cricketers, athletes from other sports and politicians were present on the occasion.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 in less than three hours as India closed the day at 174 for three, taking a firm grip of the second and final Test of the series.

Ishant Sharma on Friday said the India pacers had to figure out the right length to bowl with pink ball after not getting any swing initially on day one of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Brief preview: Bangladesh won the toss and India everything else against a ball they are not acquainted with on the first day of their maiden Day/Night Test, the quality of contest spectacularly failing to match the manic pre-match hype.