WATCH: Ahead for ODI series, David Warner reveals he is waiting for Virat Kohli's call for dinner

Image Source : AP David Warner and Virat Kohli

Australian batsman David Warner on Monday revealed that he has been waiting for Indian skipper Virat Kohli's call for dinner together. Warner said on the eve of Australia's first ODI of the three-match series against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a video released by Indian Premier League franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner, while talking about playing in India, about the Indian cricket team and the series, said, "I'm really looking forward and waiting for Virat Kohli to invite me over for dinner. Got my phone here waiting."

Watch the video here...

Warner also talked about the video of her daughter where she is seen playing cricket while saying, "I am Virat Kohli".

Warner was full of praise for the 31-year-old. Not just during India versus Australia, Warner has been up against Kohli even during IPL where the Aussie plays for SRH and Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"The biggest thing I think is he is a competitor. He's got a humble nature about him. But on the field, he is determined to win and is passionate. Sometimes we head butt on the field. We like banter. We have grown up from each other from a young age which has always been that sort of banter on the field which is fantastic. And it hasn't gone anywhere when we are on the field," said Warner to SRH.

"I think to be able to grow up with these guys you playing against and stay close friends and then still have the competitive edge on the field is fantastic and that's what this game is about," he added.