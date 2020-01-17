India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma injures shoulder while fielding in Rajkot

Image Source : HOTSTAR GRAB Rohit Sharma in agony

Team India's injury list extends to two in the ongoing three-game ODI series against Australia as opener Rohit Sharma injured his shoulder during fielding in the second game at the Saurashtra Cricket Ground in Rajkot on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant are the two other players to have incurred injury in the series.

It was in the 43rd over of the second innings in Rajkot. Ashton Agar cut the length ball around off from Navdeep Saini as Rohit ran in from sweeper cover to block the boundary. But in his effort to stop the runs, he tumbled in the deep and jammed his hand and immediately clutched his shoulder in agony, while being unable to throw the ball to the wicketkeeper. He was taken off the field and was attended by the physio and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field. An update on Rohit is expected to be shared after the match.

Earlier in the game, his opening partner Dhawan injured his rib cage while batting, when a pacy short-pitched delivery from Pat Cummins struck hard on his chest in the 10th over. He, however, decided to carry on and scored 96 runs in India's total of 340 for six. He did not field in the second innings.

"Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute," a BCCI media release stated.

Meanwhile. Pant suffered a concussion during batting in the opener of the series and did not keep in the second innings. He was replaced by KL Rahul in both the matches while KS Bharat was added a back-up option.