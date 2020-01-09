'Looking forward to seeing our Indian fans': David Warner posts message ahead of ODI series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian batsman David Warner had a message for Indian fans as the side took off for India to play in a three-match ODI series.

The Australian team took off for India as the side takes on Virat Kohli and his men for a three-match ODI series. The side's opening batsman, David Warner, posted a message on his Instagram profile for the Indian fans ahead of the team's arrival.

Warner wrote, "India here we come!! It’s going to be a great 3 game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans."

The first ODI will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14, while the second and third match of the series will be played on January 17 and 19 in Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.

Australia had also toured India for a five-match ODI series last year in February. Despite leading 2-0 in the series, the Men in Blue conceded a 3-2 defeat.

Here's the post:

Australia ended their home season on a high with a 3-0 Test series win over New Zealand earlier this week. The side was undefeated throughout the home season, winning the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and the Test series over Pakistan and the Kiwis.

Australia will also be the venue for this year's T20 World Cup in October/November. India, meanwhile, are currently taking part in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli's men currently lead the series 1-0.