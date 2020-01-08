ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli remains at top, Marnus Labuschagne jumps to 3rd position

Image Source : AP/GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli stays at the top of the rankings, and Marnus Labuschagne jumped a place to reach 3rd in the latest Test rankings.

Indian captain Virat Kohli remained at the top of the ICC Test Rankings, and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne jumped a place to reach 3rd position. Virat has 928 points in the rankings, while Steve Smith follows the Indian captain at the second position with 911 points.

Labuschagne has 827 points.

Ben Stokes also entered the top-10 of the batting rankings after playing a crucial role in the win against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town.

Among bowlers, England's James Anderson reached the top-10 after impressive performance in the second Test against South Africa. He is currently seventh.

