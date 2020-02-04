Image Source : @JASPRITBUMRAH93/TWITTER 'Hungry' Bumrah ready to be hardest worked in room

Jasprit Bumrah was at his lethal best in the fifth and final T20I where he returned magical figures of 3/12 to help India sweep the series 5-0 against New Zealand. On the eve of the first ODI here, pace spearhead Bumrah is hungry for more and is ready to be the "hardest worker in the room."

"Be honest. Be hungry. And be the hardest worker in the room," Bumrah said in a tweet with a stylish picture of him in a suit.

Returning from a long injury layoff, Bumrah looked rusty initially in the T20I series and was taken to the cleaners by Kane Williamson in the third game. But the pacer was at his best on Sunday as he hardly gave anything away and executed his yorkers to perfection.

"Feeling very good. The match got close at one point but we had belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close," he had said after the match.

"It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary. Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand; great result," he said.

Bumrah gained 26 places to reach 11th position too in the ICC rankings.