Have zero followers, need help: David Warner posts adorable video with daughters to announce TikTok arrival

Australian opener David Warner has been quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown, posting videos and pictures to keep fans engaged. And on Tuesday, he shared his first-ever TikTok video on his Instagram account where he is seen singing with his daughters.

In the post, Warner says, "Ok I have zero idea what’s going on but have been told to do tik tok by my 5yr old @davidbullwarner31 and I have zero followers I need some help please and they love @tonesandi."

Warner was expected to be part of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League and was even announced as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the season. But the tournament was suspended owing to the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, it was suspended till April 15, but has now been suspended indefinitely after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an extension of the lockdown until May 3.

Not just IPL, French Open has been postponed until later September and Olympics will now be held next summer, while Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled.

