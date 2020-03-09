Have enough hand sanitizers available: Justin Langer on shaking hands with opposition

Australia coach Justin Langer said that his team will continue to shake hands despite fears of coronavirus as there are enough hand sanitizers available with them.

Langer's remarks come after England skipper Joe Root had earlier revealed that they will not be shaking hands with the opposition players during their tour of Sri Lanka and would go for fist bumps instead.

"We'll keep shaking hands. I reckon there's plenty of hand sanitizer in the Australian kits. I'm sure we'll just keep shaking hands and move on from that," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

When Root was asked why England would be ditching the handshakes during Sri Lanka tour, he replied: "We have been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria".

"We are not shaking hands with each other - using instead the well-established fist bump - and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the antibacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs," he added.

Australia recently lost three-match ODI series against South Africa, and the side would now face New Zealand in three ODIs at home.

"We know we've still got six more games to play and then they've got to go again. We've probably learned the lessons from that in the past as well when the guys are playing all three forms, and playing IPL, how we keep them really sharp," Langer said.

"We know how brilliant our cricketers are but even the best of the best, staying 100 per cent sharp all the time, is really hard to do. They're mentally tough guys but it's a real challenge for us," he added.

Australia and New Zealand will take on each other in the first ODI on Friday, March 13.

(With inputs from ANI)