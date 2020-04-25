Playing IPL behind closed doors 'a smarter option', believes Hardik Pandya

Image Source : IPLT20.COM During a live chat alongside brother Krunal Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya backed the idea of a closed-door IPL.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has advocated the idea to play the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League behind closed doors. The 13th edition of the league is currently postponed indefinitey after the Indian government extended the nationwide lockdown acorss the country till May 3 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on an Instagram live conversation alongside brother Krunal Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, Hardik said that the playing the IPL without fans would be 'a smarter option'.

"It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd," Hardik said,

"I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home."

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had admitted that there are many 'ifs and buts involved' in resuming cricket.

"There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don't believe in sport when there is a risk to human life," Ganguly had said.

Alongside cricket, all the other sports have also come to a standstill due to the outbreak. While the Association Football has been suspended across almost all of Europe, The Netherlands on Friday became the first country to cancel the 2019/20 season of the top flight.

