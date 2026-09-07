Ishan Kishan smashes double century as East Zone continue to dominate in Duleep Trophy final

The Duleep Trophy 2026 final saw East Zone taking on South Zone. The two sides met at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and the game began with East Zone coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side got off to a good start as Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 72 and 44 runs, respectively.

However, skipper Ishan Kishan's performance stood out. Coming out to bat, Ishan Kishan put forth the performance of a lifetime and went on to score a double century to his name. Piling on the runs for East Zone, Kishan completed his 200 in 270 deliveries as East Zone crossed the score of 550 runs in the first innings.

Completing his double century, Kishan became the third player in the history of East Zone to score a 200. Arun Lal did it twice back in 1986-87, and Saba Karim went unbeaten on 200 back in 1995-96.

Kishan joined Anshuman Gaekwad’s elite company with double century

It is interesting to note that with his double century, Ishan Kishan went on to become only the second captain in Duleep Trophy history to score a double century. Anshuman Gaekwad was the first one to do it back in the 1987 season, and Kishan performed brilliantly to join Gaekwad in the list.

Furthermore, shortly after completing his 200, Kishan changed gears and started to attack South Zone’s bowling attack. He helped his side cross the score of 600 runs by the 128th over, and even completed 250 runs to his name in 300 deliveries before walking back to the pavilion after he was retired hurt, as he put in an exceptional performance and led from the front.

It is interesting to note that day 2 of the clash began with Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra on the crease. Kushagra put forth a good showing and was dismissed after he completed his century, and scored 101 runs off 132 deliveries.

Additionally, after the dismissal of Kushagra, Kishan continued to carry East Zone’s innings in the clash, piling on the pressure against South Zone as the side continued to extend their lead in the clash.

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