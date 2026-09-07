Marnus Labuschagne retains his spot as Australia name squad for South Africa series

The stage is set for a multi-format series between Australia and South Africa. The two sides will lock horns against each other across three ODI matches and will follow it up with three Test matches. Ahead of the series, CA (Cricket Australia) came forward and named Australia’s squad for the Test series.

It is worth noting that Pat Cummins will lead the side with the likes of Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, and many more stars present in the squad. One of the more notable inclusions has been that of Marnus Labuschagne. Despite the batter’s subpar form in recent times, Labuschagne continues to retain his spot in the squad, and it could be interesting to see how the move fares for the side.

It is interesting to note that Australia and South Africa will kick off the series with three ODI matches. After the end of the ODI series, the two sides will meet across three Tests. The first Test will be held in Durban from October 9. The second Test will be held in Gqeberha from October 18, and the third and final Test of the series will be held in Cape Town from October 27.

George Bailey opened up on the squad composition after the announcement

With the squad announcement, CA’s chief of selectors George Bailey took centre stage and talked about the composition and opened up on how balanced the squad is amid the hectic schedule that the Aussies face ahead.

"This is a reasonably condensed three-game series, on the back of six one-day internationals, with only short breaks between each game. The squad provides balance and options for each test and the variety of conditions we may face,” Bailey added.

Currently, Australia leads the WTC (World Test Championship) standings, but South Africa is closely following in second place. It could be interesting to see how the two sides will fare in the Test series and whether or not the Proteas can overtake Australia in the standings.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

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