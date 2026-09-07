Kevin Pietersen named specialist mentor for England's white-ball team ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

In a major development, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been named the specialist mentor for England’s white-ball side ahead of the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup 2027. It is worth noting that Pietersen’s role in Brendon McCullum’s support staff will begin later this month.

England are slated to take on Sri Lanka across three T20Is and three ODI matches from September 15, and the series will be the first for Pietersen. As for his experience in coaching, it is interesting to note that Pietersen has coached and has been a mentor for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and has also worked with England’s batting unit for a short stint against South Africa back in 2023.

After the announcement was made official, Pietersen took centre stage and opened up on his appointment. He talked about how proud he is to join hands with England once more.

"I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment,” Pietersen was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon's think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started,” he added.

Kevin Pietersen gave his take on the appointment

Furthermore, with the appointment, England’s white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum came forward and talked about how delighted he is to witness the appointment of Pietersen as the side’s mentor ahead of the World Cup. It could be interesting to see whether Pietersen is able to have a positive impact on the side going forward.

"I've got immense respect for KP and what he's achieved in the game. He's had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result,” McCullum said.

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