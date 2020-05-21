Image Source : AP Graeme Smith backs Sourav Ganguly to lead ICC in post-COVID-19 era

Former South Africa skipper and current CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith claimed that Sourav Ganguly will be an ideal person to lead ICC in the post-COVID-19 era. Ganguly, who led the Indian cricket team to great heights under his leadership. is currently donning the role of BCCI president.

Smith feels the game of cricket will need a strong leader in the post-COVID-19 era. He emphasized that someone like Ganguly who has played the game at the highest level will be an ideal man for the job. (Also Read | Situation upsets me, want this to end quickly: Sourav Ganguly on coronavirus outbreak)

"It is very important to have the right person as head of the ICC. Post-COVID, cricket will need strong leadership and it is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position,” said Smith, according to AFP.

“Post COVID(19), to have strong leadership is going to be important. I feel that Saurav Ganguly is best positioned for that at the moment. He’s got the credibility, he’s got the leadership skills & he’s someone who can really take the game forward." - Graeme Smith pic.twitter.com/XpXvbpuMG5 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 21, 2020

“It would be great to see a cricket man like Ganguly to get into the role of the ICC president. That will be good for the game. He understands the game, he has played at the highest level and he is respected,” Smith said.

It is not the first time when someone put weight on Ganguly's name as ICC president. Earlier, former England skipper David Gower said that Ganguly has the right "political skills" to lead the ICC one day. (READ HERE)

"Ganguly is a very, very good man and has those political skills. He has the right attitude and can keep things together and will do good job. And if you do a good job as BCCI chief in the future, who knows?," Gower said ahead of "Q20", a unique chat show for the fans presented by 'GloFans'.

"But I would actually say the more important job, to be honest, is running BCCI. Being head of ICC is an honour, there is a lot that can be done by ICC, but actually look at the rankings, look at where the power is heading up. BCCI is definitely the bigger job," he said.

Meanwhile, the ICC boards meeting on May 28 will also discuss a two-month extension for Chairman Shashank Manohar but primarily the focus will be on deciding the fate of 2020 T20 World Cup.

