Steve Smith surpasses Steve Waugh to become Australia's third-leading run-scorer in Test cricket

Durban:

Steve Smith surpassed former captain Steve Waugh to become the third leading run-scorer for Australia in Test cricket history. The veteran achieved the feat in the opening day of the first Test against against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban.

Notably, the Australian batter entered the first Test needing eight runs to move beyond Waugh's tally of 10,927. He achieved the feat in the 19th over, launching spinner Keshav Maharaj over the boundary for a six off the final delivery. He was off to a good start, but failed to build his innings, as he departed for 25 from 53 balls.

With that, Smith's Test aggregate now stands at 10,945 runs, accumulated across 224 innings in 126 matches. Waugh, who represented Australia in 168 Tests, scored 10,927 runs in 260 innings. Smith, meanwhile, achieved the feat 42 innings quicker.

As things stand, only two Australians remain ahead of Smith on the list. Ricky Ponting occupies the top position with 13,378 runs from 168 Tests, while Allan Border is second with 11,174 from 156 matches. Smith needs another 229 runs to surpass Border and move into second place. With two Tests still remaining on the tour, Smith has an opportunity to narrow that gap, if not surpass it during the ongoing series.

Difficult Day 1 for Australia

Smith’s milestone came on a difficult opening day for Australia, who reached 187/6 from 65.2 overs before fading light brought proceedings to an early close. South Africa's bowlers made regular inroads into the visiting team's batting order, with Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen providing early breakthroughs.

Anrich Nortje further damaged Australia's position by dismissing Alex Carey and Beau Webster in the same over, leaving the visitors at 124/6. Marnus Labuschagne contributed 37 runs.

Australia found some relief through Matt Renshaw and captain Pat Cummins, who remained unbeaten on 46 and 33 respectively. Their unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 63 runs helped the visitors recover from a precarious position and gave the lower order a platform to continue its resistance on Day 2. However, it’s not going to be an easy task, as South Africa bowlers have proved to be a force to reckon with so far.

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