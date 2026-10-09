Sanju Samson equals Yuvraj Singh's tally, smashes 82 runs to propel India to a huge total against WI

The Indian team took on the West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the series. The two sides met at the JSCA International Complex on October 9th, and the clash saw the West Indies come in to bowl first after winning the toss. Opening the innings, the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson attacked the Windies’ bowling attack right from the get-go and put forth a brilliant display of cricket.

While Abhishek Sharma departed on a score of 20 runs in 12 deliveries, it was the performance of Sanju Samson that stood out. Putting forth an exceptional showing in the top order, Samson went on to score 82 runs in 41 deliveries. He hit a total of nine fours and four sixes in his innings.

Maintaining a strike rate of 200, Samson equalled former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s tally in the list of Indian players with the most 50+ scores while maintaining a strike rate of 200+. Both Samson and Yuvraj Singh have achieved this five times in their careers. They are only surpassed by Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma, who have done so 13 and 12 times so far, respectively.

Most 50+ scores at SR 200+ in T20Is for India

13: Suryakumar Yadav

12: Abhishek Sharma

05: Sanju Samson

05: Yuvraj Singh

West Indies with a mountain to climb in the second innings

With the Indian team having posted a total of 249 runs in the first innings, the West Indies have a mountain to climb in the run chase. The side got off to a subpar start to the second innings as opener Kamil Pooran departed in the first over itself on a score of four runs.

Furthermore, Mayank Yadav struck twice in the same over, dismissing Shimron Hetmyer for a golden duck in the very first over as well. With the side chasing down 250 runs, the Windies had their work cut out for them after losing early wickets in the clash.

It is worth noting that the side will be coming into the clash on the back of a loss in the first T20I, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the run chase.

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